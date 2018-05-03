In our latest trip to primary schools across the country, Shauna from the Breakfast Show Crew headed off to meet the fourth class students from St Peter’s Primary School in Bray. She spoke to: Summer, Amalia, Jaiden, Jamie, Thomas, Brian, Dylan, Alec, Dylan, James, Liam, Seán, Ruairí, Kian, Jack, James and Adem who were full of great ideas!

Family arguments about what music to listen to on long car journeys could soon be a thing of the past because a stereo system that creates isolated bubbles of sound around passengers of a vehicle is being developed! This could be life-changing stuff. Shauna asked the children what they thought of this idea.

She also asked the guys if they were running for president, what would their slogan be? As you’ll hear, it seems a lot of them were inspired by Trumps ‘Make America Great Again’........ If you'd like Shauna to visit your school, email us now on breakfast@todayfm.com