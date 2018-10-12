The woman who bid on Banksy's Girl With Balloon has decided to honour her bid of £1 million. The print was shredded moments after it was sold, by a shredder that was built into the frame by the artist himself, in the event the piece was ever auctioned.

The work has been given a new title, Love Is In The Bin, and has been granted a certificate by Banksy's authentication body. The woman who bought the painting, a European art collector, said:

"When the hammer came down last week and the work was shredded, I was at first shocked, but gradually I began to realise that I would end up with my own piece of art history."

And indeed she has. It is estimated that Banksy increased it's value by at least 50% when he shredded it - meaning it is no worth upwards of £2 million.

Not bad for a days work eh?