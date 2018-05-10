It has emerged that actress Barbara Windsor is battling Alzheimer's.



Her husband Scott Mitchell has told the Sun his 80-year-old wife was diagnosed in April 2014.



The EastEnders and Carry On star has since been taking medication, but he says the symptoms of memory loss and confusion have got worse in recent weeks. Scott has said they're speaking out to help anyone who may be in the same position.





Rita Ora has made the Sunday Times Rich List – despite only ever having one album. She’s worth 16 million.



Ed Sheeran made more money than any other young British musician last year. The Sunday Times Rich List puts his wealth at 80 million pounds. Apparently Elton John has warned Ed that his fame won't last... but with 80 million in the bank, I doubt he's worried.



Baby Klaxon:

Miranda Kerr has reportedly given birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles.



Entertainment website TMZ says he's called Hart.



He's the Australian model's first child with husband, Evan Spiegel.



She already has a seven-year-old son with her former partner, actor Orlando Bloom.



Cardi B has confirmed she's expecting a baby girl. The hip hop star revealed the child's gender on the Howard Stern Show last night.



She also said her fiance, rapper Offset, has chosen a name for their daughter - but managed to keep that to herself.

