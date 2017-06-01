This is a bit depressing......Bear Payne, son of Cheryl & Liam, is just ten weeks old and already his wardrobe is worth more than all of ours put together. Liam revealed that the baby has been kitted out in the best of the best and is the coolest kid on the block. He’s got all his little Gucci baby clothes and has even got a pair of Yeezys. Fair enough.....

In case you missed it, Liam Gallagher has released his debut solo single! Wall of Glass is the first sample from his upcoming LP ‘As You Were’ and....it's great! Our Louise Duffy had the exclusive first play of the song last night on ‘Lost in Music’ but just in case you missed it, here it is:

TV presenter Stephen Mulhern, who is best known for hosting Britain’s Got More Talent, is currently in talks to host a Saturday Night Takeaway spin-off show. Producers are looking at making the show feature ‘In For A Penny, In For A Grand’ it’s own stand alone game show and Ant and Dec have asked Stephen to present it! It’s looking like it’ll be getting off the ground later this year. Spin-off city wha?!

We’ve all heard of fidget spinners and there’s been a lot of talk about their benefits and dangers but actress Ayoola Smart was on the receiving end of one. She was due to star in the play Futureproof as part of the Cork Midsummer Festival but she was in the queue for the shop in Wilton Shopping Centre in Cork on Tuesday when she was hit in the head by a stray fidget spinner and ended up concussed! She’s had to pull out of the play! BEWARE OF FLYING FIDGET SPINNERS!

Tune in tomorrow at 7.50am for more exclusive showbiz news.