The amazing Neven Maguire was in studio with us yesterday and promised to send on his recipe for Ragu Alla Bolognese - a man of his word, he did just that and here it is. He says making an authentic Bolognese can take a bit of time which is why he always make a large quantity so that he can freeze it in smaller batches.

So go for it and don't forget to send up your pics to breakfast@todayfm.com - enjoy!

Serves 8-12

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 carrot, finely diced

1 celery stick, finely diced

350g lean minced beef

350g lean minced pork

300ml red wine

2 x 400g (14oz) can plum tomatoes

1 x bouquet Garni (Bay leaf, thyme, rosemary, sage)

675g-1 kg spaghetti

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

freshly grated Parmesan, to serve

Heat a large, heavy-based pan. Add the oil and sauté the onion, carrot and celery. Cook for 8-10 minutes until the vegetables have softened and taken on a little colour, stirring occasionally.

Add the minced beef and pork to the pan and mix until well combined, then sauté until well browned, breaking up any lumps with a wooden spoon.

Deglaze the pan with a little of the red wine, scraping the bottom of the pan to remove any sediment.

Pour in the remaining wine with the plum tomatoes and break up using a wooden spoon. Bring to the boil, add in the bouquet garni, reduce the heat to the lowest setting and simmer for at least 2 hours, or up to 4 hours is best until the beef & pork is meltingly tender and the sauce has slightly reduced.

When ready to serve, bring a large pan of water to a rolling boil. Add a good pinch of salt and swirl in the spaghetti. Stir once and then cook for 8-10 minutes or according to instructions on the packet until the pasta is al dente. Drain and quickly refresh under cold running water, then return to the pan and add the Bolognese sauce. Toss until well-combined and then divide among warmed wide-rimmed serving bowls. Scatter over some Parmesan to serve.