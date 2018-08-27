Una Healy's estranged husband Ben Foden has already signed up to a dating app just three weeks after splitting from the former Saturdays singer.

He joined Bumble and his profile reads “If you’re uptight and bossy I’m not for you.

"Getting divorced. 2 little people who are my world.”

Last week, we brought you the news that the Strictly Curse had hit Ireland, when Karen Byrne and Jake Carter announced they were dating. She had run a dance school with her boyfriend of 8 years, Wojtek Potaszkin. Apparently all were still on good terms… but that must have been according to Camp Karen.

It’s now emerged that Wojtek has left the dance school they ran together, saying he felt like he had no choice. He also plans to open his own dance school and urges everyone to check back in with his Facebook for details on this. Good luck to him!

Just what she always wanted... a neon green Mercedes G series monster truck! Kim K was gifted a huge monstrosity of a vehicle by Kanye, after renting one in Miami. And she’s really delighted with its hideousness.