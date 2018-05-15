Another reason to be a Cumberbitch; Benedict Cumberbatch has insisted that he will only sign up to an acting project if his female co-stars are paid the same as him and explained that equal pay is a 'central tenet of feminism'.

He implores business to look at their quotas and for men to ask what women are being paid, and say: "If she’s not paid the same as the men, I’m not doing it."

1. I now know what tenet means

And in other news:

Meghan Markle’s father will not be attending her wedding this weekend, after it emerged that he was paid up to 100K for staged photos of him trying on wedding suits. This is so sad – it’s her big week and just days before her wedding to Price Harry, her own father lets her down and sells her out like that. Kensington Palace has issued an unprecedented statement saying that this is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle and asking for respect to be extended in this difficult situation

If you’re one of the 70,000 people heading to Croke Park on Thursday to see the Rolling Stones keep your eyes peeled for the one and only Jack Nicholson! According to today’s Irish Sun, Jack is best pals with Mick Jagger and will fly in to see the first European show of their No Filter tour! And apparently, although he’s not a drinker, he’ll be looking for a glass of draught Guinness as soon as he’s off the plane.