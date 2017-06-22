Beyonce and Jay Z have finally revealed the name of their twins.

The popstar gave birth to a boy and a girl last week and according to reports they've been named Shawn and Bea...after themselves!

The couple already have a five year old daughter called Blue Ivy. Blue, Bea and Shawn. Ahw!

Glasto disasto! It’s too hot for many concert goers in the UK and dozens have been treated for heat stroke and dehydration. Temperatures reached 30 degrees by 2pm yesterday which isn’t ideal for living in a tent, dancing your tail off and possibly imbibing every hour of the day.

Cheryl has apparently taken up boxing with Irish personal trainer Shane Collins, who dates her assistant Lily England, after having her baby in March. She also took on a personal chef to get her diet back on track She’s apparently now on a sugar-free plan. Snore.

George Clooney - award winning actor, World’s Sexiest Man (many times over) husband, father of two, brilliant prankster and now he’s also a start-up billionaire. His tequila brand Casamigos sold for a billion this week. Diageo bought into the company. TEQUILAAAAAAAA!