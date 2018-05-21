Beyonce has bought a church in New Orleans. She spent 850K on a 100-year old church that hasn’t been used in years. What will she use it for? Church of Bey?

It’s not the first time Beyonce has had mass based around her – earlier this month, a church in San Francisco held its first Beyonce Mass, with the service including her songs.

Rita Ora cancelled a gig in Bristol over the weekend and apologised to fans using her best “sick” voice. Before falling ill, she had posted pictures of herself that looked as though she’d gone out on the town following a gig in London the night before and fans have rounded on her saying the sickness was self-inflicted.

John Legend has revealed his newborn son was named after musical great Miles Davis.



Miles Theodore Stephens was born last week.



He's the musician's second child with wife Chrissy Teigen, and brother to their two-year-old daughter Luna.