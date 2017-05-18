Jay Z and Beyonce are now a billionaire couple.

Forbes magazine says most of the couple's money is connected to his companies, including Roc Nation.



It reckons Jay Z's wealth stands at 810-million dollars - with Beyonce lagging behind at a mere 350 million.

And in other showbiz;

Noel Gallagher turns 50 at the end of this month and yesterday, his wife Sara McDonald snapped a photo of the birthday invitations and captioned it, “Countdown”.

The invitations are a mock-up of Narcos with Noels face photo-shopped in. A Narcos-themed 50th birthday for half of Oasis. Imagine getting an invitation to that!

Roseann will be back for a revamped eight-part run in the States next year!

The comedy, which originally ran for nine series with a total of 222 episodes from 1988 to 1997.

You remember the opening theme? The harmonica? And they’re all sitting around the table having pizza? All I ever wanted to do in the 90s was go to America and eat pizza. We didn’t get much of that carry-on in the 90s in Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.