‘Anything serious has been ruled out' – Bono's message to fans after U2 were forced to abandon gig as he lost his voice during a show in Germany.

He released a statement on U2's official website updating his followers about his health. "I've seen a great doctor and with his care I’ll be back to full voice for the rest of the tour. So happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out.”

An Irish lad from Galway got a lot of screen time on X Factor last night! Brendan from Galway who was in Louis Walsh’s boyband Hometown auditioned alone and it was slightly cringey watching Louie Tomlinson and Simon Cowell pretend they had never seen or heard of him before. He messed up his first song so they gave him a song to learn, which he then messed up a couple of times before taking his lyrics sheet out and singing the full song, to great praise from the judges.

Tickets for Electric Picnic next year go on sale on Friday! AND – it’s set to be bigger and better than ever. An extra 2 and a half thousand tickets will be on sale, bringing the total capacity to almost 55 thousand.