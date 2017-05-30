2018 will see Boyzone celebrate their 25th anniversary and plans are being hatched for new music and lots of touring throughout the year!

But next year still seems a long way off so in case you can’t wait, the Boyz are hitting the road for some exclusive UK shows later this summer (no mention of Irish dates yet.) Dates and ticketing details will be announced soon.

And if you need a reminder, have a listen through this for a hit of nostalgia:

And in other showbiz -

There are reports in The Irish Sun today that Harry Styles will come to Ireland and do a gig in November as part as his world tour! His album is great but very short – he’ll have to go into his back catalogue of One Direction songs to squeeze a full show out of it but he’ll have no problem with ticket sales!

Call the police for we are witnessing a heinous crime! Coleen Rooney is Barbados with the fam – sure when isn’t she – and she has been photographed in a camouflage bikini.

In Barbados the wearing of camouflage of any form is illegal unless by a member of the military.

Tourists are warned to not wear the style in any fashion before arriving but Coleen paid no heed, and risked arrest.

House of Cards Season 5 is out on Netflix today. Even though the scripts were written well before Mr Trump took office, the season trailer has a distinctly familiar feel.