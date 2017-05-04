Brad Pitt has given his first interview since his break-up with Angelina Jolie last year – saying he has quit drinking and has replaced alcohol with cranberry juice and fizzy water. He said the divorce was like a death and his consumption of alcohol was largely to blame.

He’s in therapy, and is also working with his hands much more – carpentry and such – and he says;

“I don’t really think of myself much as an actor anymore. It takes up so little of my year and my focus. Film feels like a cheap pass for me, as a way to get at those hard feelings. It doesn’t work anymore, especially being a dad.”

It’s a refreshingly honest interview where he sounds like he just really really wants to get back together with Angelina Jolie. It's in GQ Style if you want to read more.

And in other showbiz news -

Orlando Bloom has thrown his hat into the ring for the role of James Bond - has even thought out exactly how he'd play his James Bond. He thinks he would be very “English, with a twinkle and a muscular dynamic”. He also points out that the next Bond could be a woman, so who knows?

No, Orlando, no. Orlando Bloom just isn’t James Bond. No.

It’s certainly an added bit of competition for Daniel Craig and fellow 007 contenders Tom Hiddleston and Idris Elba, isn't it? TEAM TOM HARDY.

David Simon, the creator of The Wire, has written a musical based around the music of The Pogues!

Set in an Irish pub in the Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood of 1990s New York, the musical will feature a number of ghosts and explore the early stages of gentrification in the area.

Gentrification is the process of renovating and improving a house or district so that it conforms to middle-class taste, since you asked.

The script is in the final stage and the musical would first appear on Broadway before hopefully crossing the Atlantic to the UK and Ireland. Now THAT I would love love LOVE to see!