Brendan Murray from Galway got the golden buzzer on X factor over the weekend.

Brendan represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2017 with the song "Dying to Try" but failed to qualify to the final. He's also a former member of the band, Hometown.

After his rendition of REM's Everybody Hurts on the X Factor, mentor Louis Tomlinson hit the golden buzzer meaning the Tuam man will go straight through to the Judge’s Houses stage of the competition.

Simon Cowell also described him as the “best he’s seen in the competition so far”.

Take a look back at Brendan's performance: