Brian McFadden will don the skating shoes as he takes part in the next series of Dancing on Ice.

The former Westlife star joins Gemma Collins, Richard Blackwood and James Jordan on the series when it returns.

McFadden revealed the news on ITV's Lorraine yesterday and said how he’s getting on in training:

Will @BrianMcFadden be flying without wings when he takes to the ice? ⛸He's the fourth celebrity to be confirmed for this year's @dancingonice exclusively revealed on #Lorraine. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/bmZb7Bikeg — Lorraine (@lorraine) October 2, 2018

Dancing On Ice will air in January 2019.