Brad Pitt was spotted cuddling Sienna Miller at Glastonbury.

They were seen holding hands and “stroking each other” during a late night party session on Worthy Farm over the weekend.

“They seemed keen to get away from prying eyes and made a dash for the Rabbit Hole, the festival’s underground and exclusive venue, with a group of friends and were inseparable as they waited to go inside. Power couple alert!

Speaking of Glastonbury – David Beckham got out of the wrong side of his yurt, clearly.

He was seen hurling abuse at someone when he spotted them snapping him from across the backstage Park Bar on Friday, barging over to them shouting: “Don’t you dare!”

He then made them delete the picture — and didn’t even offer a selfie instead.

People are saying that Ian Brown has suggested that The Stone Roses have split up after they played the last date of their UK tour in Glasgow.

As the gig drew to a close, Brown told the crowd: “Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy that it happened.”

He could be talking about the tour, non?

Neil Jordan has distanced himself from Sky’s new series, Riviera.

It doesn’t look like a Neil Jordan series or feel like a Neil Jordan series. That’s because, according to Neil Jordan, it isn’t.

In Riviera Julia Stiles plays the second wife of a billionaire banker who dies in a yacht explosion.

It should be brilliant. It clearly had a massive budget – the shots are magnificent, the fashion and cars are typically south of France and they’re the only reason I got to episode 3 before giving it the boot.