Burt Reynolds has died at aged 82. The movie heart throb, known for his trademark moustache, shot to fame in 1972 after Deliverance and became a Hollywood legend with his roles in Smokey and The Bandit, The Longest Yard, Boogie Nights and lots more. Apparently, he turned down Boogie Nights 7 times, although he went on to be nominated for an Oscar for the role! But, he said that he hated it so much that he fired his agent afterwards

Fun fact: Burt was also offered the part of Hans Solo in Star Wars and also the part of James Bond, he says he didn’t think an American could pull off the James Bond role!

Today is a great day for Irish music, there are 3 great new singles today. First is Wexford man Maverick Sabre – we haven’t heard from him in a while but he’s back with a new single called ‘Drifting’ which is released today. It's great! Now, just in case you missed it, there’s brand new Hozier music out today too! His brand new EP ‘Nina Cried Power’ is out today too and Ian gave it the first spin this morning. (You can listen back to Ian's interview with Hozier here.) And finally, Gavin James has released his brand new track ‘Glow’ this morning. There's definitely a bang of hit off it too!