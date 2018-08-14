Celebrity Big Brother starts this week and producers are said to be "furious" that so many names have been leaked ahead of launch night. Spoiler: it’s basically a load of professional reality TV stars, like Gabby Allen from Love Island and Dan Osborne from TOWIE.

As always, there will be a couple of Americans in there too; Kirsty Alley is lined up and Stormy Daniels is also rumoured to be heading in – but she is demanding so much money, they can only afford her for a short spell.

A couple of soap faces you’ll recognise; Roxanne Pallett from Emmerdale and Ryan Thomas from Corrie are set to enter the house, as is former soccer player Jermaine Pennant.

Launch night is on Thursday at 9pm on 3e.

The first few names have been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing too; Katie Piper, Faye Tozer and Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules are lined up with more names to follow over the next few weeks.

Aretha Franklin is in hospice care at her home. She is 76 years old and her family have apparently been called to say their goodbyes.

There have been many reports of her failing health for years and she has appeared frail in recent photos, but she has kept her struggles private.

11 years after the first Simpsons movie, a new big screen adventure is being planned! 2007’s The Simpsons Movie was a massive success and earned over $500m at the box office.

Meanwhile, details have emerged of a Family Guy movie, which will combine animation and live-action.