After weeks, months even, of head scratching, sleepless nights, roaring at the radio, hundred of women's names, and people trying to bribe us to tell them answer, today was the day Cabra hero Colm Russell stepped up to the plate and absolutely smashed it out of the park!

Richard Hammond saying "Ultimately" and Tom Selleck saying "Unbelievably" were guessed a while back, but it was the last voice, the soft speaking English lady saying "Disgusting" in a seductive manner, that had proven to be the highest hurdle.

It was none other than one half of Strictly Come Dancing's presenting duo, and all round zany lady, Claudia Winkleman.

Colm's answer was amazing, but it was the explanation of his thought process, and the effort he went to in researching the possibilities, which was really incredible.

A hard earned €1550 we must admit.

Have a listen to the build-up, and his chat with Iano in full here:

