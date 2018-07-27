Cardi B has pulled out of her tour with Bruno Mars.



The new mam was due to join him for 24 dates across North America next month.



She's tweeted she thought 6 weeks with her baby would be enough time to recover after the birth of Kulture - but thinks she 'underestimated this whole mommy thing.'

Michael Buble and his wife have had their baby girl! Michael revealed exclusively to Ian Dempsey last month that he and his wife were expecting their first girl.



Luisana Lopilato posted a picture of Vida's tiny hand on Instagram to announce her arrival.



She's joining 2-year-old brother Elias and 5-year-old Noah.

Nos explota el corazón de amor! No alcanzan las horas del día para contemplarla. Le agradezco a Dios por hacernos este regalo de vida! Te amamos hasta el infinito.Te esperábamos no solo para crecer como familia, nos diste luz, esperanza, en fin sos y serás nuestra Vida del alma! pic.twitter.com/HkLsJGgeZM — Luisana Lopilato (@lulopilato) July 26, 2018



Brendan Gleeson and Liam Neeson will star together in an upcoming western film by the Coen brothers, called The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. They’ve worked together before on Breakfast on Pluto and Kingdom of Heaven, Gangs of New York and Michael Collins so they’re well used to each other!

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs was initially filmed in separate parts as a Netflix original series but they’ve changed that now to a 132-minute feature film, which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month, and we can watch it on Netflix later on this year.