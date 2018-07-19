It's being reported the adult film star who says she slept with the US President has signed up to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.



The Sun newspaper in the UK claims bosses at Channel 5 hope Stormy Daniels will talk about her alleged fling with Donald Trump, which he denies ever happened.



The new series of the reality show starts next month.

Eve Hewson has landed arguably her biggest role to date: she’s set to play Maid Marian in the new Robin Hood film… alongside a star-studded cast which includes Jamie Foxx as Little John and Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet.

Yvonne Connolly has called on TV bosses to start picking older presenters with different backgrounds. She reckons Ireland falls behind the times, when compared to the States in featuring a more diverse range of talent.

Yvonne is a familiar face on the Six O’Clock Show on TV3 and hasn’t ruled out a stint on Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars…!