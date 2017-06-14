It turns out that 90% of them were disastrous....

James Corden has admitted that when he was younger, he took pictures of Ronan Keating and Gary Barlow into the barbers to try and replicate their unique styles. We've all done it! 

Ian reckons that definitely replicated one or two of Bowie's famous hairdos over the years, Clare from the show said she tried to copy the famous Natalie Imbruglia style from 'Torn' (which still looks great, 20 years later!) and clearly the tousled bob was all the rage because Shauna went in with a picture of Dannii Minogue's hair cut in 2001 and unfortunately came out with a ROTTEN looking step. 

Poor oul Paula wanted to emulate Lisa Scott Lee from Steps but it didn't quite work out that way. 

But, the girls weren't alone and the listeners of The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show opened up about their own celebrity hairspirations. 

  • I asked for mine to be like sam malone from cheers. I was about 8. Kevin
  • Ian, definitely Jennifer Anniston and Posh spice  'Lob' - both more often disastrous! Ciara in Dublin
  • Inspired by Brian Dobson's hair & yes great results. Dan in Cork
  • Morning Ian. I was 14 and begged my mother for a style change. I went to the hairdressers alone and asked  for a Victoria principal (picture on the wall in the salon) I changed my lovely wavy locks to a bobbed perm. I came out after 5 hours  looking like Michael Jackson in blame it on the boogie. I was morto!
  • Big Jim here, I used to bring a picture of the character from Rocky 4 into my barbers - Ivan Drago . I thought I was the dogs!
  • Ian , when I was about 11, a step haircut was all the rage. I went to our local hairdresser and asked for a crew cut by mistake. She asked me was I sure and I said yes. She shaved it all off and I went home and my younger sister told me I looked like Sinead O'Connor! David in Waterford

Here's what the people of Cork had to say on the subject: 