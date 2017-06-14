James Corden has admitted that when he was younger, he took pictures of Ronan Keating and Gary Barlow into the barbers to try and replicate their unique styles. We've all done it!

. @JKCorden says in his youth he took photos of @ronanofficial and @GaryBarlow to the hairdressers in a bid to copy their styles. pic.twitter.com/wehAybtyix — The Version (@theversion) June 7, 2017

Ian reckons that definitely replicated one or two of Bowie's famous hairdos over the years, Clare from the show said she tried to copy the famous Natalie Imbruglia style from 'Torn' (which still looks great, 20 years later!) and clearly the tousled bob was all the rage because Shauna went in with a picture of Dannii Minogue's hair cut in 2001 and unfortunately came out with a ROTTEN looking step.

Poor oul Paula wanted to emulate Lisa Scott Lee from Steps but it didn't quite work out that way.

In 2000 I asked for a Lisa Scott Lee - and I got what I asked for. Thanks Smash Hits, and Steps. I still get slagged! @IanDempsey pic.twitter.com/k85eIoIj1w — Paula MacSweeney👰🏽 (@sweetpmac) June 14, 2017

But, the girls weren't alone and the listeners of The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show opened up about their own celebrity hairspirations.

@IanDempsey I used to get my mum to cut my hair like Packie Bonner! 😂Worshipped the ground he walked on! — Harry Harty (@Harry_Harty) June 14, 2017

I had a Rachel. It was a disaster on me....probably because I don't look like Jennifer Aniston!!!— Mumstown.ie Siobhán (@mumstown) June 14, 2017

I asked for mine to be like sam malone from cheers. I was about 8. Kevin

Ian, definitely Jennifer Anniston and Posh spice 'Lob' - both more often disastrous! Ciara in Dublin

Inspired by Brian Dobson's hair & yes great results. Dan in Cork

Morning Ian. I was 14 and begged my mother for a style change. I went to the hairdressers alone and asked for a Victoria principal (picture on the wall in the salon) I changed my lovely wavy locks to a bobbed perm. I came out after 5 hours looking like Michael Jackson in blame it on the boogie. I was morto!

Big Jim here, I used to bring a picture of the character from Rocky 4 into my barbers - Ivan Drago . I thought I was the dogs!

Ian , when I was about 11, a step haircut was all the rage. I went to our local hairdresser and asked for a crew cut by mistake. She asked me was I sure and I said yes. She shaved it all off and I went home and my younger sister told me I looked like Sinead O'Connor! David in Waterford

Here's what the people of Cork had to say on the subject: