Mamma Mia, Here We Go Again has been hailed as the feel-good film of the summer and one of its biggest draws has been Cher and her part playing Meryl Streep’s mother. However – audiences may be disappointed when they discover her blink-and-you’ll-miss-it part. She has 7 minutes screen time in the 2 hour film! If you watch this, you'll have even less of Cher to look forward to in the cinema:

Coleen Rooney has confirmed plans yesterday to move to the States with her 4 children where Wayne is now playing in Washington. Coleen has said she wants to try to continue their marriage which could have ended last year with more revelations of Wayne acting the maggot. She will regularly return to the UK to see family and friends, and maybe even see the new house that they spent the last 2 years building!

X Factor’s new-look line-up was revealed at a press conference earlier yesterday and in underwhelming news of the day, it consists of Robbie Williams, his wife Ayda Field, Simon Cowell, and Louis Tomlinson. Dermot O’Leary will host the show, and auditions begin filming in London today.