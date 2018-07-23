Cheryl Tweedy nee Fernandez Versini nee Cole nee Tweedy has landed in Dublin and was photographed strolling through the airport yesterday. One might suggest that had the papers forewarned because she could easily have made the journey quite unnoticed – it was just her and her manager -but chose not to. No word as to why she’s here but some are saying it’s to record new music.

Congratulations to Russell Brand and his partner Laura Gallagher who reportedly welcomed their second baby earlier this month! A sister for their first baby girl (although Russell has always maintained that he will let his children decide their own genders.)

Addicted to Love Island and dreading the end? Fear not as Love Island Australia kicks off exclusively on 3e tonight at 10.05pm!