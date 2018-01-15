Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have gone public with their romance! Rumours have been swirling for months about these pair but they were pictured together for the first time this weekend. Now, they’d been spotted in the same place a few times since the summer but there was no official confirmation or photos of them together. However, on Friday night, they were pictured dining in Malibu, California together and it seems they are very much a thing.

There had been lots of speculation about the status of another relationship – Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong. But, the news broke yesterday that he had filed for divorce from his wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong, and this morning, details of the divorce deal have been revealed. It seems that Ant will be splitting his £72m fortune with his ex-wife in a bid to keep things amicable and to prevent it becoming a messy court battle.

Happier news for Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty. They are over the moon to announce that they are expecting their second baby. Cat gave birth to Milo in 2016 and their new arrival is expected in the Spring of 2018.

Lucy Kennedy says she wants to bring The Podge and Rodge Show to the UK, if she can pull the two of them out of retirement. No there’s no details on what they’ve been up to for the last few years but I’m sure wherever they are, they’re up to no good. She said she is desperate to get them back on TV. I for one would be up for that.