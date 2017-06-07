George Clooney became a dad for the first time! His wife Amal gave birth to twins, Ella and Alexander, who arrived yesterday morning - everyone is healthy, happy and doing well. It’s thought that Amal gave birth in the Kensington Wing of the Chelsea & Westminster Hospital. They are expected to have paid £8,500 for a private suite on the wing where new Mams are treated to smoked salmon for breakfast and bottles of champagne. Nice one!

*

Coldplay were playing in Munich last night and Chris Martin plucked one lucky fan out of the crowd to play on stage with him. The fan was standing near the front holding up a sign which read ‘Can I Play Everglow for you?’. After spotting him in the crowd, Chris got him up on stage and sure enough, the guy performed the song to massive cheers from the crowd. He was BRILLIANT!

*

There’s been a lot of talk about Liam and Noel Gallagher this week after Noel didn’t show up at the One Love Manchester show and was spotted sunning himself in Italy instead. Liam has publicly criticised his brother for snubbing the gig but apparently, there’s more to it! According to a report this morning, Noel has actually been very supportive of the event behind the scenes and secretly donated to the emergency fund before the tribute gig was even announced. Secondly, he immediately signed over the royalties after it became the anthem. So, Liam needs to pipe down a bit!

*

The Glamour Awards were on in London last night and our own Sharon Horgan took home the award for Comedy Actress of the year. Bananarama won the Icons award, Nicole Kidman was awarded Best Actress and James Corden, won Man of the Year. But, the big winner for me was Holly Willoughby, who looked INCREDIBLE. She showed off her new hair colour which you’d call ‘ICE BLONDE’ and she was wearing this most beautiful dress – a pink floral number. ETHEREAL.