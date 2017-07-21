Stop the press! Corrie steals EastEnders lines!

In an upcoming episode, Peter Barlow will be seen ordering former landlord Steve McDonald to “get out my pub!” - a line made famous by Peggy Mitchell, the former landlady of Albert Square's Queen Vic. It's due to air tonight and you heard it here first.

And in other showbiz;

Out Of Service – Francis Brennan’s selfie ban!

Poor aul Francis will be spending the rest of the summer hiding out in his hotel office because of incessant selfie requests from fans! He says he has been asked for thousands of photos which are fine but he won’t do selfies because he doesn’t trust that people won’t photoshop them. Em, they can photoshop anything Francis.

Love Island girls infuriated viewers this week by saying the word “like” 76 times in one conversation – a “like” every 3.9 seconds. The worst offender is Gabby Allen, who chalked up 42 all on her own.