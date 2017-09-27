So, one of the stars of Love Island this year, a guy called Chris Hughes, claimed that Katie Price had been sending him flirty texts. But, yesterday afternoon, she came out and completely denied it . It didn't stop there though - Chris went on to share all the screenshots of the texts and Instagram messages. YOU CAN’T GET AWAY WITH ANYTHING THESE DAYS!

Tonight marks the final episode of Celebrity Operation Transformation and the contestants have lost a combined amount of 75.5lbs over the last 4 weeks. It was Snapchat star James Patrice who lost the most weight during the show, smashing his targets every week. He lost an amazing 1st 5.5lb in total and over 20 inches. He really embraced it and came across so well, he was so cute. To be fair they all deserve a round of applause, they all worked so hard and the results reflect their efforts.

Another day, another Kardashian pregnancy! This time it's Khloe! Sources are reporting that Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristin Thompson are expecting their first child and that Khloe is 3 months pregnant. There must be something in the water down Kardashian way as Kim and Kylie are also supposed to be expecting! We’re still waiting on official confirmation on Kylie so only time will tell...

There’s a rapper playing a sold out gig in Dublin tonight called Loyle Carner and one fan was raging that he was missing the gig. In a last ditch attempt to get two tickets, he tweeted the rapper and offered him a 1990 Sweden home shirt in exchange for two tickets. Loyle agreed and so it began! He said that anyone else looking for gig tickets could swap him two for a vintage football top. He ended up getting an 80s Ajax jersey, all manner of retro Liverpool kits, a Crystal Palace home shirt, an old Argentina kit and loads more! Happy days.