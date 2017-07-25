In today’s Irish Times, we learned that Adam and Mariana Clayton are delighted to announce the birth of their beautiful baby girl Alba! Congratulations and what a lovely way to announce it!

And in other showbiz;

Idris Elba has been named 2017's Rear of the Year - taking the title from last year's winner Tom Hiddleston.

He beat Prince Harry and Gary Barlow to the top spot.



The winner of the women's award was Countdown presenter Rachel Riley, followed by Downton Abbey actress Lily James in second and Alesha Dixon in third.

Justin Bieber has announced that he is cancelling the rest of his world tour "due to unforseen circumstances".

Bieber has played more than 150 shows thus far in the tour, but will not play the final 14 scheduled performances.

No official reason has been given for the tour coming to an abrupt end, but a source told TMZ that Bieber was "just over it". Pup!

Brian McFadden is joining Boyzone on tour, and Shane Lynch has said he will be more than just their warm-up.

He said: “There’s a possibility of Brian joining us. He’s doing the whole tour on a support but there’s no point him hanging around. I’d like to bring him on stage for a couple of songs with the boys.”

What do the rest of the lads think? Are they just being polite? Do they need Brian McFadden? Definitely not. Do they like him? They must, because that’s a pretty big favour to do for someone.