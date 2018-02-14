Dame Judi Dench is off to the races as she is going to have a horse racing in the Grand National! She has entered As De Mee for the famous event at Aintree in April.

She owns the seven-year-old animal with a businessman.

Helen George responded to a Twitter troll who made a comment about her at the weekend. On Sunday, her character Trixie Franklin, announced that she was taking leave due to her addiction.

The storyline coincided with her own pregnancy – she had a little baby girl called Wren Ivy in September.

Super Troll and all-round terrible human, Andre Fernandez took to social media to say that George looked "massive" and that she "should be put on a diet."

Her response was:

Sorry if my chins offended you, I chose to feed my baby healthily and not starve myself in a selfish act to look good on tv. Would you say this to a pregnant lady’s face? You should look on pregnant ladies multiple chins with love, they are busy making the future x https://t.co/pWe6T0i6mf — Helen George (@helen_george) February 12, 2018

Noel Gallagher is so not down with the kids. In fact, he’s annoyed at the slang being used by his own son, who has decided to answer the phone with “sup”? He says, I’m off earning money to pay for his education and he can’t even say hello properly. Quite.

Maybe he found the Budweiser ad on YouTube?