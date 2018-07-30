Dani Dyer Junior and Jack Fincham from Love Island have been offered their own reality show after life in the villa! They’ll be out of the villa tonight, and they plan to move in together when they get home. ITV2 have approached them to let cameras follow them around for a 3-part series which would go down a treat with fans. I’d watch it!

What’s the best way to get over a broken heart? A spice bag, according to Una Healy. Good woman! She Instagrammed a beautiful looking spice bag last night, after what must have beenn a very difficult weekend following the announcement of her separation from her husband Ben Foden.

They were meant to move to New York in a matter of days but she has now taken her children back to Thurles and will not be making that move to the States after all.

Cheryl is apparently dating an Irish businessman and is very happy, according to reports in the papers today. Fast mover! They’ve had a string of secret dates and he’s not in the music business and according to the Irish Mirror he is “a real source of strength to a woman who’s been through a lot”.