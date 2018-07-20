Daniel and Majella O'Donnell are bringing their BnB TV show to the States! Kinda. They’re going to be travelling around the American mid-west in an RV campervan. They are particularly keen to hear from Irish ex-pats who can introduce them to their way of life, and will begin filming in the autumn. You can get in touch by emailing danielandmajellaUSroadtrip@gmail.com if you’re listening in from the States and want to be part of the show!

Alesha Dixon has been lined up for the BBC’s new Saturday night entertainment show called The Greatest Dancer, due to air early next year. It’s being produced by Simon Cowell’s production company and it’s set to be massive. She will be paired with Jordan Banjo from dance troupe Diversity. This was the show Cheryl Tweedy-nee-Fernandez-Versini-nee-Cole was being rumoured to be a part of – will there still be room for her?

David Walliams is to guest-edit the Beano - as part of the comic's 80th birthday celebrations.



He is being immortalised in the publication alongside ‘Bash Street Kids’ and characters from his children's books - ‘The World’s Worst Children’.



The edition - on sale next Wednesday - will also feature a new character called Moe - exclusively created by Walliams and loosely based on his son.

Who knew the Beano was still going?!