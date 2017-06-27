Daniel Day Lewis is retiring from acting, as we revealed last week and he’s in the middle of his final film in which he reportedly plays a dressmaker. Some are saying it’s untitled and some are saying it’s called Phantom Thread. Well, after this film is done and dusted, he plans on taking up a new career - as a dressmaker!

He is theee method actor and apparently it’s taken him 3 years to prepare for this role. This is nothing new to him – when he finds a passion, he really goes with it. He became an apprentice shoe maker years ago because it fascinated him – he disappeared from acting in the late 90's for 5 years and that’s what he was at - shoe-makin'!

And in other showbiz;

Ed Sheeran is still defending his Glastonbury gig - Twitter found his performance to be a bit too perfect... and subsequently accused him of lip-syncing.

"Never thought I'd have to explain it, but everything I do in my live show is live, it's a loop station, not a backing track. Please google x," he wrote.

Maybe people just found it a bit annoying – I actually didn’t really notice it but some said he thought it was just dragging the performance out, it was all taking too long.

Steve Garrigan is stranded in the UK after Glastonbury. He has lost his passport and tweeted an appeal, should anyone find it, please hand it in! After Glastonbury, I would imagine the only thing you want is your own bed.

Cardboard Gangsters, the new Irish film is set to become the biggest box office hit of the year! It’s third in the box office at the moment, after its second weekend in cinemas – following Transformers and Wonder Woman. It’s been getting 5-star reviews and I’m MAD to see it.