Daniel Day Lewis has retired, age 60. He has three Best Actor Oscars and announced that he will no longer be making any films yesterday. Hopefully, this is because he wishes to enjoy his retirement after working hard for his whole life, and not for any other reason. What an incredible actor.

Justin Bieber was playing basketball in Bushy Park in Terenure yesterday and Twitter went into meltdown.

The demand to see whether the news was true was so big that the internet went down in the surrounding areas. The best part is how everyone around him just casually keeps on playing tennis, even as local fans were quick to hear the news and came running to the park to see if it was true.He plays the RDS tonight.

Speaking of Justin, his very good pal* Savannah O’Reilly from Dublin is one of 3 housemates who joined the Big Brother house last night. Apparently she is a "well-known singer" who says she regularly parties with Justin and Ariana Grande in LA.

*hmmmm.