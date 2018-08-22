Danny Boyle has exited the latest upcoming James Bond film due to “creative differences,” which was revealed in a tweet yesterday from the official 007 account.

The tweet gave no details of the differences and no information on who would take over from Boyle.

Production was due to start in London in December, with the as yet untitled film due for release in November 2019.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25. pic.twitter.com/0Thl116eAd — James Bond (@007) August 21, 2018

NOW the FOMO just got real. JOHNNY LOGAN will be on the Throwback Stage of Electric Picnic next week. He is the third and final act lined up, so he’ll be joining Heather Small of M People and B*Witched.

"From slow songs and power ballads to golden oldies, the ‘slow set’ at Electric Picnic will get festival revelers in the mood before ‘King of the slow set’ Johnny Logan, takes to the stage.

Cecelia Ahern’s upcoming short story collection, ROAR, is getting the Hollywood treatment! It’s being made into a TV series and Nicole Kidman is set to produce it… alongside the writers and producers of Netflix hit GLOW!

Set to be published in Ireland on October 25th, 2018, ROAR is a compilation of 30 “insightful, moving and humorous short stories.”