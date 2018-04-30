Danny DeVito has been given a day in his honour in New Jersey.



"Danny DeVito Day" will be held each year on his birthday - the 17th of November - in his home city Asbury Park.

And rightly so - from The Penguin to Twins to THAT Friends guest appearance, show me someone who doesn't love Danny De Vito?

Caroline Flack is engaged to Apprentice contestant Andrew Brady, The Sun on Sunday revealed.

He popped the question last week and the pair told their families on Friday.

She is more than 10 years older than him, and appeared to have called time on their relationship last month over allegations that he was using her to become more famous. ALARM BELLS, CAROLINE!

But she has decided to give him a second chance and now they’re getting married.

Aidan Turner AKA Poldark, is engaged to a 24-year-old graduate lawyer, it has been claimed.

The reports the 34-year-old actor has popped the question to his mystery lady, less than a year after he split from girlfriend Nettie Wakefield.