Darius Campbell, née Danesh, nearly died after by drinking straight from the river Thames. He found himself at death’s door after promoting a filter which removes 99.9 per cent of bacteria and viruses to raise money to send them to countries like Madagascar, who desperately need them.

However - while filming the promo, he accidentally drank a display bottle whose filter had been removed.

After collapsing with bacterial meningitis and severe brain swelling, he was put in a coma and barely survived. He's all better again - and if you're still trying to place how you know him, here he is:

U2 are on BBC tonight for an hour long special! The show was recorded at Abbey Road Studios and is presented by Cat Deeley and will see the band perform hits alongside tracks from their new album Songs of Experience as well as discussing their career. It will air on BBC1 at 9pm.

Katherine Lynch regrets doing Celebrity Operation Transformation. She says the main reason is that women should celebrate their bodies because it’s normal to fluctuate “that one stone” (ain’t that the truth!). She also says that it’s become very tiresome when she’s in the supermarket and people are peering into her trolley asking “should you be eating that?" YES I SHOULD. Worst question ever.