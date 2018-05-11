Deadpool has apologised for making fun of David Beckham's voice, ahead of the second movie.



Ryan Reynolds has shared a clip of Becks watching a scene from the first installment.



In it, the character jokes that the footballer sounds like he's had "mouth-sex" with a can of helium.



Poor Becks looks disappointed before Deadpool comes knocking to apologise, before they're seen hugging.

The cast of Deadpool will be on Graham Norton tonight and the film is out today!

And in other news:

Katie Price has finally split from her third husband Kieran Hayler, and apparently has “grown close” to Ireland soccer player Shane Duffy. He plays for Brighton and that’s where she’s from...

This is according to today’s Irish Sun. Her soon to be ex-husband, who still lives in the family home as a full-time father and nanny, suspects that herself and Shane have been getting it on, and there have been a lot of phone calls out of earshot.

China has been banned from broadcasting Eurovision after censoring Ireland’s entry in the semi-final on Tuesday.

As a result they were not allowed to broadcast the second semi final or they will not show tomorrow’s grand final. Ireland’s entry, Ryan O’Shaughnessy’s Together, features a routine in which two men are dancing to portray a same sex relationship.