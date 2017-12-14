So in case you missed it, yesterday morning we gave the results to our The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show End Of Year Poll 2017, and to be honest, there weren't too many shocks...bar one.

The poll is a great way to recap on the year that was, and with sixteen categories, it covers an impressive array of topics. It's also a fun way to see what the listeners of the Breakfast Show loved the most.

One of these said categories is Song of The Year, and without a hint of surprise, the winner was from pop-Princes Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee (well he'd prefer 'Rap God' I'm sure) and Canadian bad boy Justin Bieber.

The sheer magnitude of their track Despacito sent a ripple of Latino-love across the globe earlier in the year, and is still filling dancefloors this very second.

As a nice little touch to the survey each year, producer of the show Charlie Halligan passes on the good news to the winning artist, which usually results in them recording an acceptance message full of elation and honour.

So this year, even though we knew Luis and the gang are crazy busy performing worldwide, we let them know of their latest achievement. Then, to our amazement, the unthinkable happened...Luis Fonsi, the man behind a hit with 5 billion streams, sent us this...

The moment when a Despacito superstar sends @IanDempsey a personalised thank you message after winning the coveted Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show 'song of the year' award!! We love you too Luis Fonsi 😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/j8rVJSmpv6 — Today FM (@TodayFM) December 14, 2017

Absolute class from the Puerto Rican popstar! And of course we don't know the words Luis, but that adds to the whole experience - it makes us feel sexy.

This was us after hearing it...

Big shout out to our two previous winners also...

2016: Christine and the Queens - Tilted

Last year, the enigmatic French lady wowed the music world with her unique sound, and mesmerising dance-moves. She was chuffed with the win, and our support...

And who could forget our 2015 winner's track S.O.B. Nathaniel Rateliffe & The Night Sweats put swing music back on the map with a toe-tapper that's sure to make you boogie.

He too was full of pride on hearing the news...

