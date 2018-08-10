Details of Cher’s album of ABBA cover versions have been announced, following her (very brief) appearance in recent Mamma Mia! prequel/sequel.

Here she is singing Gimme Gimme Gimme.... thoughts?

The album, entitled Dancing Queen, is released on September 28 on Warner Bros. Records.

Dancing Queen tracklisting:

Dancing Queen

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)

The Name Of The Game

SOS

Waterloo

Mamma Mia

Chiquitita

Fernando

The Winner Takes It All

One Of Us

Tom Hardy has revealed one of the inspirations for his character in his upcoming film, Venom, was none other than Conor McGregor.

He plays the character of Eddie Brock who transform into Spider-Man’s arch nemeses, Venom, after his body is infiltrated by an evil alien.

Hardy told Esquire that he sees Brock as “a mixture of Woody Allen and Conor McGregor: tortured neurosis but also bravado”.

Ant McPartlin will not co-host I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here this year as he continues his recovery and rehabilitation. Declan Donnelly will instead either present the show alone, or with a stand-in co-host (Stephen Mulhern? Holly Willoughby? Scarlett Moffatt?)

They have also shelved Saturday Night Takeaway for 2019 – so disappointing! Filming and production normally begins around now, and they have decided that rather than compromise the show’s quality, they’ll park it and bring it back “bigger and better than ever” in 2020.