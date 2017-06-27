Did you take on Croagh Patrick this weekend? You might have caught the eye of a secret admirer. Ian received an email from 'O', a lovely lady who spent her Saturday afternoon climbing up one of Ireland's most famous mountains. The views from the summit are famous but our 'O' had her eye on something else....

She spotted a very handsome gentleman on her journey and would love to track him down to do what she failed to do on Saturday - say hello and possibly get to know him better.

Here are the vital details:

It was Saturday 24th of June

She says he was in his mid to late 30s, with black hair and a beard

He was wearing a blue and black rain jacket.

She says that they reached the summit at roughly the same time - 5 or 5.30pm.

Of course, there's a chance this mountainous man is in a relationship or married but if you are single and this sounds like you or a friend of yours, we'd love to hear from you. Don't be shy, we won't make a show of you on the national airwaves (unless you want us to!!).

Email us completely confidentially on breakfast@todayfm.com and we'll get in touch for an off air chat.