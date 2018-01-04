Did you have a special teddy?
Well, they say that every day is a school day and today, we learned something new about our newsreader Kim Buckley. She was reading a story about how people now require the presence of their phone as a soothing influence, similar to a comfort blanket or teddy. And then...it happened. Kim let us in on a little secret. At the grand age of 31, she admitted that she has still has a teddy. She still sleeps with him every night and his name is......wait for it..........TEDDY BUCKLEY.
I’m a bit obsessed! #TeddyBuckley pic.twitter.com/wVXfWG33Ug— Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) January 4, 2018
It turns out she's not alone. The teddy and blanket confessions began to roll in. Paula Mac Sweeney had a 'night-night', her bedtime blanket. Shauna had her 'ni-ni' which we gather is basically the same as the 'night-night'.
Owlie and Ted, mine and my husband's childhood teddies. They have been adopted by our kids and have special, sleep inducing powers (sometimes). pic.twitter.com/WKujsKoivI— Eva McDonnell (@evalinamcd) January 4, 2018
Meet Seán and Gearóid, my buddies given to me while I was in @CMRF_Crumlin Crumlin in 1976— Dave Mullen (@ElectroRemedy) January 4, 2018
(PS excuse photo, no electricity)
Dave Mullen pic.twitter.com/jPHpZuJFgC
It doesn't stop there....
Looks very like Teddy 😀 was lost for years, but now travels the world #TeddyBuckley pic.twitter.com/JkXbxDHv94— David Austin (@DavidAustin2012) January 4, 2018
This is Sean. My aunt bought him for me when i was a baby. He lives in my living room. Im 44. 😁 pic.twitter.com/kj10AMGEwI— Ifreann (@Ifreann) January 4, 2018
‘Yellow Ted’ was a christening present and has lived with me for nearly 54 years pic.twitter.com/RqATz1kREJ— Grainne Dixon (@grainnedixon) January 4, 2018
Do YOU still have your teddy? Don't feel ashamed. Send your pictures to breakfast@todayfm.com