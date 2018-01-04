'Fess up

Well, they say that every day is a school day and today, we learned something new about our newsreader Kim Buckley. She was reading a story about how people now require the presence of their phone as a soothing influence, similar to a comfort blanket or teddy. And then...it happened. Kim let us in on a little secret. At the grand age of 31, she admitted that she has still has a teddy. She still sleeps with him every night and his name is......wait for it..........TEDDY BUCKLEY. 

It turns out she's not alone. The teddy and blanket confessions began to roll in. Paula Mac Sweeney had a 'night-night', her bedtime blanket. Shauna had her 'ni-ni' which we gather is basically the same as the 'night-night'.

It doesn't stop there....

Do YOU still have your teddy? Don't feel ashamed. Send your pictures to breakfast@todayfm.com