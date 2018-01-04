Well, they say that every day is a school day and today, we learned something new about our newsreader Kim Buckley. She was reading a story about how people now require the presence of their phone as a soothing influence, similar to a comfort blanket or teddy. And then...it happened. Kim let us in on a little secret. At the grand age of 31, she admitted that she has still has a teddy. She still sleeps with him every night and his name is......wait for it..........TEDDY BUCKLEY.

It turns out she's not alone. The teddy and blanket confessions began to roll in. Paula Mac Sweeney had a 'night-night', her bedtime blanket. Shauna had her 'ni-ni' which we gather is basically the same as the 'night-night'.

Owlie and Ted, mine and my husband's childhood teddies. They have been adopted by our kids and have special, sleep inducing powers (sometimes). pic.twitter.com/WKujsKoivI — Eva McDonnell (@evalinamcd) January 4, 2018

Meet Seán and Gearóid, my buddies given to me while I was in @CMRF_Crumlin Crumlin in 1976



(PS excuse photo, no electricity)

Dave Mullen pic.twitter.com/jPHpZuJFgC — Dave Mullen (@ElectroRemedy) January 4, 2018

It doesn't stop there....

Looks very like Teddy 😀 was lost for years, but now travels the world #TeddyBuckley pic.twitter.com/JkXbxDHv94 — David Austin (@DavidAustin2012) January 4, 2018

This is Sean. My aunt bought him for me when i was a baby. He lives in my living room. Im 44. 😁 pic.twitter.com/kj10AMGEwI — Ifreann (@Ifreann) January 4, 2018

‘Yellow Ted’ was a christening present and has lived with me for nearly 54 years pic.twitter.com/RqATz1kREJ — Grainne Dixon (@grainnedixon) January 4, 2018

