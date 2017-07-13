The Guardian newspaper has bitten the bullet and found out if the Irish hate U2 and why.

They went to a “typically Irish pub” (Grogan’s in Dublin) and asked punters what their views are.

"I don’t really like him. Maybe it’s because he’s a bit sanctimonious. It might be the glasses as well. He never takes off those glasses," said Karl Downey (24).

The article concludes that it’s down to begrudgery and that our feelings about Bono may have something to do with the fact "there's a hypocrisy to the Samaritan who avoids the taxman."

Nothing but love for Bono here – roll on next week!!

And in other showbiz;

Laura Whitmore has a new fella and it’s none other than the voice over guy from the most popular TV show on at the moment - Love Island! His name is Iain Stirling and she was seen backstage at a gig of his recently. They’re not just dating, say sources – they’re very much boyfriend and girlfriend and in looooove.

Paul Weller has welcomed his eighth child with his wife Hannah. This is their third child together. It’s a girl and her name is Nova – which is also the name of a song from his latest album, A Kind Revolution. She was born at home on Saturday evening and she was caught by her daddy “after a long and beautiful unassisted labour”.

Wow. Many fellas are warned to stay away from the business end...and many don’t need any warnings at all.

And in other baby news, congrats to Dawn O’Porter and Chris O’Dowd who have had their second baby! It’s a boy, a brother for Art and he is called Valentine.