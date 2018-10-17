Dolores O’Riordan has been named the top female artist of all time as part of Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart. The chart has been running since 1988 and has declared The Cranberries' front woman as the top performing female artist in the chart's 30 year history. Dolores had 8 entries on the Alternative Songs Chart since it began: Zombie topped the charts in for 6 weeks in 1994 and Salvation was No. 1 in 1996.

