Dolores O'Riordan Named The Top Female Artist By Billboard
Dolores O’Riordan has been named the top female artist of all time as part of Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart. The chart has been running since 1988 and has declared The Cranberries' front woman as the top performing female artist in the chart's 30 year history. Dolores had 8 entries on the Alternative Songs Chart since it began: Zombie topped the charts in for 6 weeks in 1994 and Salvation was No. 1 in 1996.
The top performing females since the chart began in 1988 are:
1. Dolores O’Riordan
2. Meg White
3. Siouxsie Sioux
4. Shirley Manson
5. Alanis Morrissette
6. Katie Pierson and Cindy Wilson
7. Gwen Stefani
8. Natalie Merchant
9. Nanna Bryndis Hilmarsdottir
10. Hannah Cooper
Kate Bush came in at No. 14 and Sinead O Connor ranked 17th.
Billboard also published a list of Greatest of All Time Alternatives Artists, in which The Cranberries came in 56th place.
Dolores O'Riordan died on January 15th of this year, aged 46. After a lengthy inquiry, her death was ruled as accidental.