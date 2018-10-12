For years we've known the former Irish legend was too talented, but now, he really is - with his brand new family entertainment show Donncha's Two Talented.

Every episode showcases the best of Irish 5 to 9-year-olds singing and dancing talents; but there's a twist...every child must persuade a grown-up to duet with them on the show!

The show airs on RTÉjr weekdays (2:15pm & 6pm) and also on RTÉ One on Saturday (October 13th @5:25pm).

There's no competitions, no prizes and no judges - just pure, honest performances from a young star and their chosen adult.

Not sure about that dodgy flossing though Dunners...