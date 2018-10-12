Donncha O'Callaghan's New Family Entertainment Show
For years we've known the former Irish legend was too talented, but now, he really is - with his brand new family entertainment show Donncha's Two Talented.
Every episode showcases the best of Irish 5 to 9-year-olds singing and dancing talents; but there's a twist...every child must persuade a grown-up to duet with them on the show!
The show airs on RTÉjr weekdays (2:15pm & 6pm) and also on RTÉ One on Saturday (October 13th @5:25pm).
There's no competitions, no prizes and no judges - just pure, honest performances from a young star and their chosen adult.
Not sure about that dodgy flossing though Dunners...
We're SO excited to bring you Donncha's Two Talented 💃🎤🎸— RTÉjr (@RTEjr) October 8, 2018
Watch it with your little ones on the RTÉjr channel weekdays at 6pm!@docallaghan4 #RTEjr pic.twitter.com/IerswyDccJ