Drake has beaten Adele's record at the Billboard Music Awards - securing 13 trophies including the top prize. Brilliant for Drake but it must have been just a tad embarrassing...13 trips up to the stage! He also referred to Nicky Minaj as the "love of his life" while accepting one of his many many awards.



Other winners at the event in Las Vegas were Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots, Beyonce and Zayn Malik - who got best new artist, while Cher received the icon award.



Adele, who was nominated twice, didn't win anything - she'd previously won 12 trophies in 2012.

And in other showbiz -

Niall Horan’s brother Greg continues to mortify him...

He’s apparently in talks to enter the Big Brother House.

He wants to become a celeb himself but Big Brother bosses would only have him in the regular version, not the celebrity edition of the show as he's not well known enough (no shit).

Niall must be so embarrassed by Greg – Greg made coins with his son’s face on them was looking to sell for €25 each to coincide with Theo's first birthday back in 2014.

He also has a Twitter account created for his young son.

Beyonce’s really under-stated (cough) baby shower took place this weekend...she was seen walking round the party with a bare stomach covered in henna tattoos.

There was a huge tent on the property where most of the shower took place and African dancers and drummers performed at the “Push Party”. Bleugh.

Brendan Murray’s Eurovision flop Dying To Try hasn’t been a complete disaster everywhere...he’s top of the charts in Armenia! In fact, Brendan’s song is even more popular in Armenia than their own song Fly With Me, which actually made the finals in Eurovision!