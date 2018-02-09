Drake has been showing off his generosity in Miami while filming his latest video.



He surprised a local student with a 40-thousand euro scholarship, before going to a supermarket and paying for everyone's shopping.



He was there to film parts of the video for his new single God's Plan.

WHAT? You mean it wasn't out of the goodness of his own heart and for absolutely no personal gain whatsoever? Shocking.

Mr Mercedes has been commissioned for a second series! It’s based on the Bill Hodges trilogy by Stephen King and Bill is played by Brendan Gleeson. It was picked up by RTE and shown late last year and got big ratings – a really great series. DARK! But great. Filming begins next week!

The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off for Channel 4 has finally announced the celebrities featuring in this year's specials.

Each episode of charity Bake Off will see four celebrities battle it out over three rounds in a bid to be crowned the Star Baker. Alan Carr, Teri Hatcher, Stacy Solomon, Lee Mack, Melanie Sykes, Martin Kemp and our own Aisling Bea will be on the show!

The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off will air on Channel 4 later this year.

Emmerdale is getting a new star and he’s an Irish pharmacist called Aidan O’Callaghan! He’s set to “cause drama” for some of the main characters in the show. Aidan is from Cork, studied pharmacy at Trinity and works as a locum pharmacist in between acting jobs. Fun fact: when people learn of this on set they sometimes show him a funny rash and ask him what they should do.