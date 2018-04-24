William and Kate aren't the only famous family welcoming their third child!



Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his partner Lauren Hashian have announced the birth of their daughter, named Tiana.



He posted a picture on Instagram of himself holding his gorgeous newborn. He also had some advice for expectant fathers, including:

Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless.

So he was down the business end, which is great as long as Lauren was okay with that. Her Fionnuala, her rules.

I have 6 words: Stay away from the business end.

And in other showbiz news from around the world:



Nadine Coyle has cancelled her upcoming tour of Ireland and the UK.



In a statement to her official website, the former Girls Aloud singer said she wouldn't be able to go through with the tour 'at this time'.



She was due to perform in Dublin and Belfast on the 19th and 20th of May respectively.

June Brown has signed a new one-year contract which will keep her in EastEnders until she is 92.

She told BBC bosses she wanted to continue playing Dot Branning when her current deal expired last month and they said as long as she’s able, they want her. 91! Isn't she tired? Doesn't she want a lie-in?!