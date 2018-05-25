EXCLUSIVE!

We can exclusively announce that Florence + The Machine will perform at 3Arena on November 19th!

Tickets on sale next Friday, June 1st at 10am!

And in other news:

Morgan Freeman has been accused of sexual misconduct by eight women.

Yesterday, he issued a statement apologising to "anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected" by his behaviour as that was "never my intent".

Sixteen people - eight witnesses and eight who claim to be victims - have come forward to claim the actor engaged in “inappropriate behaviour” and “harassment” as they worked alongside him.

If you’re a Kaiser Chiefs fan and you’re all excited today because you finally got a friend request from Ricky Wilson on Facebook... calm down, and delete the request because...

On the group’s official Twitter account, the band warned fans of a scam targeting the frontman. “If you’ve received a Facebook friend request from “Ricky Wilson”, please be aware that this is a scam,” they wrote. “It’s not @Rickontour, he doesn’t have a private profile. I don’t know who has the time to be at all that craic?