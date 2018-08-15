In a video from Tourism Ireland, Ed Sheeran tells Dermot O'Leary how travelling to Ireland during his youth to visit family helped to influence his music.

"I definitely have more of a connection with an Irish crowd.... I was into Irish music but the guy who made me wanna write songs is Irish." (Damien Rice)

During the video, Ed revealed that although Cork was his favourite Irish gig, it's Dingle which is his favourite place to visit.

"If you're travelling to Ireland to do touristy things, go and see Dingle Bay - and if you want to live in Ireland for a bit, live in Wexford".

Chris O’Dowd was on Jimmy Fallon this week and tried to explain Gaelic football to him. He says old injuries from playing on goal for Roscommon minors left him with the skeleton of “a very old giraffe”.

He also said that it’s very rural, very rough, very brutal and very beautiful.

He was on to plug his role in the new TV series Get Shorty for which he has been very well received.